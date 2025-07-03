Mass Shooting Leaves 4 Dead, 14 Injured At Chicago Nightclub

Four people died and 14 others were injured after a mass shooting at a Chicago nightclub Wednesday night, according to CBS News. The deadly drive-by shooting happened outside of the Artis Lounge nightclub in the River North neighborhood.

Chicago Nightclub Mass Shooting Kills 4, Injures 14

A dark SUV drove by the nightclub around 11 PM on the 300 block of West Chicago Avenue. That’s when three people from inside the vehicle opened fire on a crowd of people standing outside. After the shooting, the van fled the scene.

“You could hear boom, boom, boom, boom,” said witness Crystal Gray to ABC 7 Chicago. “You know, round after round. It’s awful.” Gray had been walking nearby when the shooting occurred. She came back the morning after to see the aftermath of the horrifying attack.

“People was just falling and screaming,” Gray added. “I didn’t walk over here, I stood across the street and I saw all of them falling.”

The injured victims from the shooting were around 21 to 32 years old. They were transported to a myriad of different hospitals. Six went to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, three to Stroger Hospital, two to Mt. Sinai Hospital, and two more to Illinois Masonic Hospital. Chicago police revealed that four of the injured people were in serious condition.

Among the dead was a 24-year-old man who succumbed to his wounds at Stroger Hospital after a shot to the chest. A 25-year-old man received a bullet to the head and later died at Stroger Hospital. Both a 26-year-old and a 27-year-old woman were shot in the chest and died at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Rapper Speaks Up After Shooting At Her Release Party

The group had allegedly just left an album release party for the rapper Mello Buckzz. In response to the tragedy, the rapper made a statement on Instagram. “Prayers up for all my sisters god please wrap yo arms around every last one of them,” she said.

“Feel like everything just weighing down on me…all I can do is talk to god and pray,” the rapper added. Mello Buckzz made more social media posts revealing that some of the injured victims, including the two women who died, were her friends. The rapper was also in a relationship with one of the men who died.

“My heart broke into so many pieces rn ts unbelievable why is this happening to me?” Melly Buckzz wrote in another post. “I dont wish this typa pain on nobody” … “dam my f***ing crew.”

The Artis Lounge also wrote its own statement following the mass shooting. “Last night, an act of violence occurred within the vicinity of our restaurant and it deeply shook us,” it wrote. “Artis was created as a safe space. A Space where Black, Brown, Queer, and allied communities could gather, be celebrated, and feel at home in River north. We’ve always led with that mission. And what happened last night disrupted it in the most painful way. Our hearts are with the victims and their loved ones.”

Chicago police are now looking for three suspects. Unfortunately, they have yet to make any arrests as of Thursday.