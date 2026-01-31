‘M*A*S*H’ Star, 86, Makes Rare TV Appearance After Years-Long Hiatus

A M*A*S*H fan favorite just made a rare house call to the small screen after the star took a seven-year hiatus.

Mike Farrell, 86, best known for playing Captain B.J. Hunnicutt in the classic sitcom, guest-starred in Season 9, Episode 10 of 9-1-1.

According to Remind Magazine, in the Jan. 29 episode, Farrell played Bill Schneider, a man heading to the airport to pick up his girlfriend. However, his son Andrew (Jason Gray-Stanford) suspects his dad is being catfished.

Desperate to find his father, Andrew calls 911. It turns out Bill was simply heading to the airport to meet his girlfriend, Cheryl. Since his son had confiscated his car keys, Bill decided to drive a riding lawnmower instead, prompting Field Sergeant Athena Grant-Nash (Angela Bassett) to intervene.

Fans were quick to point out the sitcom legend popping up on 9-1-1.

mike farrell on 9-1-1!!! this is personal to me pic.twitter.com/QIwg62YnRE — ren (@niIesbing) January 30, 2026

ReMind Magazine noted that before the season 9 episode of 9-1-1, Farrell’s last TV acting role was in two episodes of NCIS in 2019.

Mike Farrell is Slated for a Juicy Upcoming Role

According to IMDb, the M*A*S*H legend also recently appeared in 2018’s Impeachment: American Crime Story and had a seven-episode run on The Red Road in 2014–2015. Now, Farrell is ready to take on a juicy new role in the upcoming movie The Strawberry.

“It’s really a very thoughtful film,” Farrell told PEOPLE last year. “I play a character who’s gotten a diagnosis that’s gonna mean he can’t survive with the disease and what the process is to go through with your family … and it’s a very, very deeply thought-through script by a man who went through that with his father.”

Mike Farrell at the 2025 William O. Douglas Award Gala in Beverly Hills. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Variety via Getty Images)

In an interview with the outlet, Farrell also discussed their experience starring in M*A*S*H, which aired for eleven seasons from 1972 to 1983.

“It stands out in my life’s experience as one of the great periods,” Farrell admitted. “The combination of what we were doing, what we were talking about, what we were showing, the blood and guts level of what we were dealing with, and the reality of what was going on around us in the world at the time contributed to a really special mix of emotions and thoughts and principles and people.”

The sitcom followed key personnel in a U.S. Army Mobile Army Surgical Hospital during the Korean War. It also starred Alan Alda as Benjamin Franklin “Hawkeye” Pierce, Loretta Swit as Margaret Houlihan, Jamie Farr as Maxwell Q. Klinger, Wayne Rogers as Trapper John McIntyre, Gary Burghoff as Radar O’Reilly, and Harry Morgan as Sherman T. Potter.

Jamie Farr, Loretta Swit, David Ogden Stiers, Harry Morgan, Mike Farrell, Alan Alda, and William Christopher in a publicity portrait ‘M*A*S*H’, Circa 1978. (Photo by 20th Century-Fox TV/Getty Images)



Farrell joined the cast at the start of season four in 1975, replacing Wayne Rogers’ character, Trapper John McIntyre.

Farrell stayed with M*A*S*H until the show concluded its 11th and final season in 1983.