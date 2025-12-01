marvel-star-reflects-on-his-former-friendship-with-president-trump

Making it clear where he stands, Marvel star Josh Brolin spoke out on his former friendship with President Donald Trump.

Videos by Suggest

During his recent interview with The Independent, Brolin said he met Trump while filming Wall Street sequel, Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps.

“I’m not scared of Trump,” the Marvel star said about the president. “Because even though he says he’s staying forever, it’s just not going to happen. And if it does, then I’ll deal with that moment. But having been a friend before he was president, I know a different guy.”

Brolin then spoke about how he was fascinated with Trump’s development of a luxury hotel in the “middle of a cesspool city” in the 1970s.

“That’s interesting to me,” he pointed out. “It’s unregulated.”

The actor further shared that he understood why President Trump has appealed to US voters. It’s all about marketing and strategy.

“There is no greater genius than him in marketing,” Brolin said. “He takes the weakness of the general population and fills it.”

He then noted, “That’s why I think a lot of people feel that they have a mascot in him. I think it’s much less about Trump than it is about the general population and their need for validation.”

Despite Their Former Friendship, the Marvel Star Has Been Vocal About His Criticism of President Trump

Although he and President Trump were once friends, Josh Brolin has been outspoken in opposition to the world leader’s political views.

“I refuse to believe that Donald Trump is our core version of American masculinity,” Brolin stated in 2020. “The America that was great was never based on creating hate and conspiracy in order to win.”

The Marvel star then shared, “There have been a few, but none has lasted. Donald Trump has lied over 50,000 documented times, but we still are willing to let it go because he speaks to an American demographic that no longer felt masculine.”

Along with his criticism, Brolin has mentioned some weird encounters he had with Trump. In 2024, he spoke about the awkward moment while at Trump’s home.

“I said, ‘Can I see upstairs?’ He said, ‘Yeah.’ And then nobody moved,” Brolin said. “And I said, ‘Cool. So should we go up?’ And he said, ‘Yeah.’ And then he still didn’t move. And I’m thinking, ‘What the f— is happening?'”

After another awkward response to the request to go upstairs, Brolin said he knew it was time to leave. “I said, ‘Well, thanks for having us here. I really appreciate it.’ He goes, ‘Yeah, no problem.’ And we shook his hand and all that,” the actor said. “It was the weirdest f—ing moment.”