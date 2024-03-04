martin-lawrence-reveals-bad-boys-4-release-date

Martin Lawrence and Will Smith have turned the Bad Boys series into one of the most successful trilogies ever. The series, which debuted in 1995 has grossed over $840 million. Lawrence’s role in the series has decreased significantly. He is not featured in many of the action scenes in Bad Boys three. But he is still very involved in the production of the film. On Monday, he revealed the release date for the anticipated flick.

“WRAPPED!! Nothin’ but Magic every time I’m with my guy. See y’all June 7 for Bad Boys 4!!” he tweeted on March 4.

Lawrence Reflects on Emmys Reunion

The cast of the hit ’90s sitcom “Martin” reunited on stage for the first time since the show ended in 1997 at the 2024 Emmy Awards on January 15. Martin was one of the top television shows in the 90s. It’s impressive considering it had to go against other top shows such as The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Family Matters. The sitcom aired from 1992 to 1997. Though the show only ran for five seasons, it has become one of the biggest cultural staples ever.

The cast only reunited for a short period at the Emmy Awards. But it was a special moment of nostalgia for everyone involved. After the Emmy Awards, Lawrence took to Twitter to show his appreciation for the moment.

“Man, what a night at the Emmys! Feeling blessed and honored to have presented alongside my fam!” he tweeted.

‘Martin’ Star Reflects on Show’s Impact

Martin’s show caused a bit of a culture shock in the 90s as it took the airwaves by storm. Celebrity guests from M.C. Hammer to the Notorious B.I.G. to the United States Women’s Olympic Basketball Team all contributed to its popularity. Even to this day artists such as Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, and Fabolous have made references to the show in their music.

Tisha Campbell, who played Martin’s love interest, Gina, on the show told BET that part of the reason for the show’s success was because it was something that people could relate to.

“It really resounded with people’s hearts and then the friends that surrounded them, it reminded people that love is real, Black love is real and they can have it because it’s never been represented before,” Campbell said.

“Seeing us loving one another, figuring out with our friends, what life is all about, and getting through the bad times. It was important to see.”