Marquay Collins, TikTok Star Known as ‘Marquay the Goat,’ Dead at 24

Marquay Collins, known to his 6.9 million TikTok followers as “Marquay the Goat,” has died.

Videos by Suggest

The content creator’s mother, Sonja, first announced his death in a Facebook post on Wednesday, writing, “My heart is broken💔My baby, my last one, my SnuggaBug, my Marquay is no longer here with me❣️.”

She did not reveal the cause of death in her statement, but confirmed to TMZ that her son passed away recently. The TikTok star was 24.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed the star’s death on Wednesday, according to Columbus, Georgia, outlet WTVM.

Emergency responders were called when Collins experienced difficulty breathing, officials said. Medics arrived to find Collins unconscious and unresponsive, according to Bryan. The coroner has not released further details, and the cause of death remains under investigation.

According to WTVM, sources familiar with the situation informed local news outlets that Collins had complained of head and neck pain in the days leading up to his death. Authorities have not independently confirmed these reports.

“He was the sweetest person. He didn’t have a mean bone in his body❣️” Sonja added in her tribute to Marquay. “I needed him longer than God allowed me to have him❣️He spoiled me and his Dad, Elzie, he always said, because we spoiled him❣️Thank you, everyone, for your thoughts and prayers, enjoy the rest of your day❣️”

Fans Pay Tribute to TikTok Star Marquay ‘the Goat’ Collins

Collins regularly posted comedy and lifestyle videos for his millions of fans on the platform. He shared his final post, a comedic lotion review, on Tuesday before his death.

Marquay Collins, Image via his Instagram

In the comments section of his final post, fans shared heartfelt messages honoring the late TikTok star.

“He posted 16 hours ago and now gone. Life can change in a split second. Rip, young man,” one top comment read. “R.I.P Marquay. You will be missed,” a second fan wrote. “Omg RIP helicopter man so sad I love watching you & your mom,” a third fan offered.