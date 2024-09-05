Marlon Wayans Says He Left Diddy Parties ‘Early’ in New Interview

From the FBI raiding his house in March to CNN releasing video of him abusing his ex-girlfriend, 2024 has been a year to forget for Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Amid the drama surrounding the Bad Boy Records founder, several other people have come out sharing horrifying experiences with the hip-hop star. Particularly what would happen at Combs’ parties?

Star actor Marlon Wayans admitted that he was once an attendee at Diddy’s parties, but would often leave before things went off the rails.

Marlon Wayans Opens Up About Diddy’s Parties

“I’ve been to plenty of Diddy parties. I left early. I swear to you, I’ve never seen it,” he said of attending the parties.

“Those aren’t the type of parties that I go to. I don’t frequent those types of parties and even if I go, like I said I’ve never seen any of this.”

Wayans also noted that when he hears stories about the type of things that happen at the parties he is still taken aback.

“When I hear about it, ‘When did that happen? At what time did this go down? ‘Cause I was there till 3:30 [AM],” he added.

“You mean at 3:32 they waiting for me to leave like, ‘Alright, good. That Wayans ni**a gone. He talks too much.’”

Actor Reignites Beef With Music Blogger

Wayans has been in the news quite a bit lately. Last month he was involved in a controversial online dispute with noted music blogger DJ Vlad. Vlad said he tried to interview with Wayans. However, Wayans requested a $40,000 fee to do the interview.

DJ Vlad contested that Wayan’s asking price was too high, based on the numbers that his past interviews have generated. As a result, the two traded several jabs on social media.

Wayans is not looking to settle the dispute anytime soon. He appeared on Club Shay Shay with Shannon Sharpe on September 4th. And in a little over 24 hours, Wayans and Sharpe’s interview surpassed 1 one million views. And Wayans did not hesitate to flex his numbers.

“Someone once laughed at a ‘Marlon Wayans’ 1.4 million views in 24 hours. That I could only pull 300k views. I guess the juice is worth the squeeze,” he said via his Instagram account.