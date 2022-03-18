Say Goodbye To Wine Hangovers–Marisa Tomei Reveals Her Secret Cure

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

In my 20s, I would have given my left foot for a cure for my hangovers. Beer, wine, and/or fireball–they all had the same effect. And, these days, if I have too much popcorn and a soda, I know what’s going to happen in the morning. An overall lethargic feeling, headaches, and stomach issues will be imminent.

Of course, you might say, ‘well, don’t eat popcorn and drink soda, ya dummy,’ but it’s one of my small joys in life. So, I will continue. But, luckily now there’s something to help in cases of overindulgence. And, Marisa Tomei is all about it.

Marisa Tomei’s Favorite Things

Tomei is nothing if not a natural beauty. Okay, she’s also a phenomenal, award-winning actress, but the way she has embraced aging- gracefully and naturally is unique in Hollywood. Her genes may also have something to do with it, but I still know that whatever products she’s using, I want some too.

In a recent video with Vogue, Tomei spilled the deets on her simple morning routine. Her greys hair (if they really exist) are well covered with Style Edit Root Cover-Up Stick. She swears by regular drugstore facial cleansers, like Cetaphil, and always has a bottle of water by her side to stay hydrated. “I can’t have things with chemicals,” she says referring to her choice of a natural and organic beauty routine. “I get really red, and breakout- my skin doesn’t like it.”

The same thing goes for what she puts into her body, obviously. She starts the day with lots of water and a smoothie. Then, she takes her favorite supplement. “I take Chlorella, especially if I ate something salty or sugary, or had a lot to drink because Chlorella is really good for hangovers and all kinds of toxins.”

Chlorella has been dubbed a superfood, but what is it? It’s actually freshwater algae, and it’s packed with nutrients. In the Sunfood Superfoods tablet form, powdered chlorella is used, which is taken from chlorella grown in freshwater pools and sunlight. The chlorella is then gently dried and every step ensures optimal absorption of the superfood.

The tablets help support immunity with a range of antioxidants and vitamins it provides. There are also studies to support that chlorella removes toxins from the body, as Tomei asserts.

So, if you’re in the market for a new superfood that will allow you to keep some of your favorite vices (erm, popcorn), then this could be the supplement for you. I know it’s going in my cart ASAP.

