Marilyn Monroe’s Go-To Breakfast And Dinner Was Even Strange In Her Day

Despite so many years after reaching the peak of her fame, Marilyn Monroe remains somewhat of an enigma. In addition to her many iconic attributes, the Hollywood bombshell was most known for her extravagant beauty and unforgettable charisma.

Throughout the years, we’ve seen glimpses of the late Hollywood star’s beauty routine. Monroe’s beauty ritual was the complete opposite of a stroll in the park. In fact, many would consider it to be completely bizarre. As part of her beauty regimen, she endured three-hour baths and vaseline rubdowns. Nevertheless, if that isn’t tiring enough, Monroe’s skincare prescription regimen, featured recently on Makeup Museum, goes far beyond the basic morning and night cleanser.

Monroe gave an exclusive interview to Pageant magazine in which she offered a glimpse into her extraordinary lifestyle. Similar to her complex beauty regimen, it’s difficult to find Monroe’s eating habits anything but bizarre.

Marilyn Monroe’s Bizarre Eating Habits

Monroe admitted her breakfast may seem strange to others, but she fully embraced it as one of the best ways to start the day. “Breakfast. I’ve been told that my eating habits are absolutely bizarre, but I don’t think so,” she shared with Pageant Magazine. “I doubt if any doctor could recommend a more nourishing breakfast for a working girl in a hurry.”

“Before I take my morning shower, I start warming a cup of milk on the hot plate I keep in my hotel room. When it’s hot, I break two raw eggs into the milk, whip them up with a fork, and drink them while I’m dressing.” Monroe explained.

Despite the Hollywood star’s breakfast of champions seeming a bit lightweight, she did finish off the protein-rich concoction with yet another ingredient to give her day the kickstart it needed. “I supplement this with a multi-vitamin pill,” Monroe said. As much as we love Marilyn, we’re sticking with our morning coffee!

According to Monroe, her dinner routine is not that different from her breakfast in terms of simplicity. “Every night I stop at the market near my hotel and pick up a steak, lamb chops, or some liver, which I broil in the electric oven in my room,” she mentioned.

However, rather than pairing her broiled meat with another multivitamin, the actress opted to eat some fresh vegetables, something she truly enjoyed. “I must be part rabbit; I never get bored with raw carrots,” Monroe said.

In terms of diet, Monroe’s was both bizarre and extreme. Even though it may seem as if she rarely indulged, the actress admitted to the occasional hot fudge sundae. She stressed during her interview, “I’m sure that I couldn’t allow myself this indulgence were it not that my normal diet is composed almost totally of protein foods.”

