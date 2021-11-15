Marijuana Products Recalled Due To Salmonella

The last thing anyone expects is for marijuana products to be recalled because of Salmonella, and that is exactly what just happened in Arizona. People use both medical and recreational marijuana for a variety of reasons, many of which are health-related. Whereas once it was connected with the Cheech and Chong mentality, now it is seen as a powerful medicine to many and is taken quite seriously. It also means people can react faster and more effectively when their is a problem.

Arizona Reacted Quickly

A slew of marijuana dispensaries across the state of Arizona have recently voluntarily recalled a bunch of products that they found out may contain Salmonella or Aspergillus. To put this in terms people may understand better, the products were recalled due to mold, which can be very dangerous if ingested or inhaled. It is shocking news, but the truth is, it is more common than most would think.

This is exactly why marijuana being legalized (whether medically or recreationally) is incredibly important. Had this issue been an illicit business, there is a big chance people would be getting very sick.

In this particular case, though, due to how proactive the Arizona dispensaries have been, no one has actually gotten sick from any of the recalled products, which is fantastic news. That is also a testimony to how important it is that cannabis has been mostly decriminalized and normalized for its proven benefits. Legalizing it makes it safer for anyone partaking in it.

Safe Smoking (and Eating)

The products affected were made by The Baked Bros. and the Toasted brands and it affects edibles, concentrates, and flower that got hit. The Arizona Department of Health chimed in and gave their two cents on the frightening news.

“If you have already consumed any of the products and have any of the symptoms described below, please contact your healthcare provider or seek care in the event of an emergency.”

Those symptoms include:

Diarrhea (that can be bloody)

Fever

Stomach cramps

Nausea, vomiting, or a headache.

For those who may be in or around Arizona, the products that have been recalled are the following.

Baked Bros. Products:

Sugar Cookies

Rose Gold

Dawgy Treats

Dirty Sprite

Toasted Products:

Russian Cream

White Rhino

Abracadabra

Boo Berry

The Last Hit

So if any of you or anyone you know in or around Arizona has encountered any of these products, for your own health and safety, dispose of them as quickly as you can in a place that is not accessible by children. The good news in all this is that Arizona was very quick to react, which has kept the number of those affected at zero, which is admirable.

This whole story is a testimony to the legalization of cannabis, though. If these products were made and sold by a person, illegally and not mandated, imagine how many people could have potentially gotten very ill or passed away because of this?

Thankfully, that is not the case here.