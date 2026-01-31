mariah-carey-stuns-in-bold-sheer-dress-at-major-event

Mariah Carey knows how to make an entrance, and she did just that in a daring sheer floral gown at an event held in her honor.

Ahead of the Feb. 1 Grammys, Carey was honored as MusiCares’ Person of the Year. The annual gala, held at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Jan. 30, was elevated by the pop queen’s glamorous red carpet appearance.

The 56-year-old gave “Touch My Body” a whole new meaning, leaving little to the imagination in a sheer floral gown featuring a snatched corseted bodice and a regal train. Dripping in enough diamonds to make even the “Fantasy” singer blush, including a collar necklace, stacked bracelets, and dangling earrings, she proved once again that while others have to “work” it, for Mariah, looking this good is just an “Emancipation” of style.

Mariah Carey attends the 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year event in Los Angeles. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

“Standing here tonight surrounded by so many friendly and familiar faces — people I’ve worked with, people I’ve long admired, and even people I thought I’d never see again — [there’s] so much love, so much music, it’s overwhelming in the best possible way. It really is unbelievable,” Carey said at the event, per Rolling Stone.

“Receiving this honor is one of the most profound moments of my life and career, and that’s kind of a big deal,” she added. “When you look at the list of artists who have been named Person of the Year before me: legends, icons, my own heroes. To be included in that list is just beyond.”

The Gala Featured Multiple Artists Paying Tribute to Mariah Carey

Meanwhile, the gala featured tributes to Carey’s legendary career, with John Legend performing “Hero,” Kesha taking on “Obsessed,” and Billy Porter covering “Always Be My Baby.”

Carey was honored by MusiCares for her exceptional creative achievements and commitment to philanthropy, while helping raise crucial funds to support the health and well-being of the music community.

Carey joins an elite group of past honorees, including Dolly Parton, Joni Mitchell, Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Aretha Franklin, and Fleetwood Mac. The Grateful Dead were the most recent recipients, recognized in 2025.