marc-anthony-and-his-wife-share-huge-family-update

Pop star and father of seven, Marc Anthony, and his wife Nadia Ferriera just hit social media with some big family news…

The 57-year-old singer and his 26-year-old wife are expecting their second baby together (Anthony’s eighth). The May-December duo shared the happy news on Instagram on Jan. 28, just in time to celebrate their third wedding anniversary.

“Happy 3rd anniversary!! Qué regalo tan grande nos da la vida. Dios es grande ✨ Marquito is going to be a big brother,” the couple wrote in a joint caption, which translates to, “What a great gift life gives us.”

The post featured a close-up of Ferreira’s baby bump, with her, Anthony, and their son Marco all resting their hands on her belly.

“Soooooo excited,” best pal and soccer legend David Beckham gushed in the comments to the sweet post. “YESSSSS!!!!!” Venezuelan singer and noted wordsmith Jonathan Moly added.

All About Marc Anthony’s Ever Expanding Family

Of course, Anthony is a prolific and experienced parent.

In addition to young Marco, Anthony is a seasoned pro with seven other children… two of whom are actually older than his current wife. Per PEOPLE, his extensive roster includes daughter Arianna (31) and son Chase (28) with ex-girlfriend Debbie Rosado. It also includes sons Cristian (25) and Ryan (22) with ex-wife Dayanara Torres. Finally, his set of twins, Emme and Maximilian (17), was sired with Jennifer Lopez.

Marc Anthony and his wife, model Nadia Ferreira, in 2023. (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA / AFP) (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)

Anthony and Ferreira were first romantically linked after an outing in Mexico City in 2022.

After a whirlwind romance, they went Instagram official with an airplane selfie in March of that year. “Que Dios les multiplique todo lo que ustedes nos desean,” the singer captioned the post. This roughly translates to, “May God multiply all that you wish us.”

Three months after announcing their relationship on Instagram, the couple celebrated their engagement with a party at Sexy Fish restaurant in Miami, Florida. On January 28, 2023, Ferreira and Anthony were married in a star-studded ceremony in Miami.