Man Won $3.6M In Lottery, Claims Girlfriend Collected the Prize And ‘Ghosted’ Him

A Canadian man in Winnipeg, Lawrence Campbell, has filed a $3.6 million lawsuit against his ex, Krystal Ann McKay, alleging that, after claiming his winning lottery ticket, she decided to “ghost” him instead.

According to the claim filed by Campbell, reviewed by CTV News, it was on January 19, 2024, that Campbell decided to purchase a 6/49 lottery ticket. At the time, he didn’t carry a wallet, so he gave the ticket to McKay instead.

Days later, while at a friend’s house, Campbell found the lottery ticket lying on the ground. He decided to check if he was lucky and scanned the ticket’s barcode. To his surprise, he had actually won the Lotto 6/49 jackpot. In total, five million Canadian dollars, or $3.6 million, were now his.

After verifying the win, Campbell encountered an issue. As per the complaint, since he didn’t have a valid ID, he wasn’t able to claim the prize. So, instead, they were told McKay could publicly claim the win, which she did.

On January 30, 2024, McKay received the giant check. She told reporters during a press conference that the lottery ticket was a birthday gift from Campbell and that “it was really overwhelming” and “exciting.”

Campbell was also present at the press conference and supported McKay in this very exciting event.

“She had been asking me for three weeks to get a ticket, but I never went and got one,” Campbell said. “Then we drove by one, and I was like ‘OK, I might as well go get you one right now.’”

Ghosted

Given that Campbell didn’t have a bank account, the $3.6 million was transferred to McKay’s account. Days later, Campbell waited for McKay to return to the hotel room they had been sharing. She never did.

The claim goes so far as to allege that, after looking for McKay, Campbell eventually found her sleeping with another man in a bed. She would then claim she wanted to end things with Campbell to be with the man. McKay then proceeded to ghost him by blocking him on social media and filing a protection order against him.

Campbell’s lawyer, Chad Panting, told CTV News in an email that “this case is about systemic karma vs. the system itself.”

As part of his claim, Lawrence Campbell also alleges that the Western Canada Lottery Corporation failed to properly warn him of the risks of having McKay cash out the lottery prize.

McKay’s lawyer, Conor Williamson, claims that the allegations against his client are false. He will file a statement of defense, as per the outlet.