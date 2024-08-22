man-with-10-prior-arrests-beats-aunt-to-death-with-broom-inside-her-home

A New York City resident is dead after her crazed nephew beat her to death with a broom during an argument at her apartment earlier this week.

Alexander Flemming and his aunt Juanita Dallas were arguing at her apartment on 64th Street near 108th Street around 10:30 p.m. when Fleming suddenly lost control. He took a broom and hit in the head with it.

Law enforcement say Dallas was quickly transported to nearby North Shore University Hospital, where she died.

After attacking his aunt with the broom, Flemming was arrested. He was charged with murder: depraved indifference, assault with intent to cause physical injury with a weapon and criminal possession of a weapon.

Flemming is no stranger to the law. The authorities revealed that he had been arrested 10 times. However, details about the arrests, including if any had anything to do with violence, were not disclosed.

A New York City Pizzeria Worker Was Nearly Beaten to Death Earlier This Week

Meanwhile, police arrested a man who allegedly beat a Manhattan pizzeria worker almost to death earlier this week.

According to AMNY, Tyshaun Watson and his dog walked into Roma Pizza located on 19th Street and 5th Avenue in the Flatiron District on Monday, Aug. 19, at around 9:55 p.m. Eyewitnesses say that the worker approached Watson, who was apparently intoxicated, for having his dog off the leash.

Things quickly escalated, with Watson reacting by assaulting the worker. He went as far as stomping on the man’s head. The dog also bit both men during the terrifying attack.

Pix 11 also spoke to a fellow Roma Pizza worker about what happened. “Due to sanitation laws, there are no pets allowed in the store. Apparently, told him to go eat outside and the guy took it personal,” Eli, one of the day managers at Roma Pizza, explained.

Eli then said that Watson had refused to leave with his unleashed dog and that was when the fight began. “The dog was attacking the manager all over the body. The guy even stomped his head after. I heard his ear was bust up. He’s in the hospital in critical condition.”

Authorities further revealed that the worker suffered a brain bleed and was rushed to Bellevue Hospital. He is now fighting for his life. Watson was arrested and his dog was taken to Animal Care and Control.

As he was being questioned at the 13th Precinct, detectives escorted Watson out of the station house in cuffs. He was prepared to face a judge with his left arm wrapped in a bandage from the dog bites.

Watson then reportedly stated he was “very sorry” for the victim. “My heart goes out to him,” he said. He has been charged with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault.