Man Who Died In MRI Accident While Wearing Metal Chain Spent An Hour Jammed In Machine: Family

Keith McAllister, a 61-year-old New York man, died after being sucked into an MRI machine in a freak accident while wearing a metal chain. His family has shared new details, saying that McAllister spent an hour jammed in the MRI machine before being taken out.

As reported by the New York Post, the incident occurred on July 16 at the Nassau Open MRI in Westbury. As McAllister’s wife, Adrienne Jones-McAllister, was having a knee image taken at an MRI machine, McAllister entered the room with a metal chain around his neck. He was sucked into the machine, which eventually led to his death.

In a GoFundMe set up by Samantha Bodden, Jones-McAllister’s daughter, more information was revealed regarding the incident.

According to Bodden, after the freak accident occurred, Jones-McAllister and a technician tried to release him for several minutes before calling the police. Bodden then revealed that McAllister spent an hour attached to the machine before the chain could be released.

“He went limp in my arms, and this is still pulsating in my brain,” Jones-McAllister told News 12 Long Island.

After suffering several heart attacks as a result of the incident, Keith McAllister died a day later, on July 17.

No Authorization?

Furthermore, Bodden clarified in the GoFundMe that reports saying that McAllister had no authorization to enter the room were inaccurate. According to her, McAllister entered the room because the technician “went and brought him into the room.”

Jones-McAllister also previously shared that McAllister had been at Nassau Open MRI in the past. All those times, he wore the chain around his neck, a 20-pound one used for weight training.

“That was not the first time that guy has seen that chain,” the grieving wife said. “They had a conversation about it before.”

Bodden added that the technician forgot to tell McAllister to take off his chain before entering the room.

Currently, the Nassau County Police Department is investigating the incident. In its statement, the police department stated that McAllister had entered the MRI room without authorization.

The GoFundMe set up by Bodden is currently raising funds for funeral and burial expenses.

“Keith was a husband, a father, a stepfather, a grandfather, a brother, and an uncle. He was a friend to many,” the fundraiser read.