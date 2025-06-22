Man Sentenced After Killing Former College Basketball Star In Baltimore City, Maryland

A Baltimore City man, Dayrel McFarland, will spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of first-degree murder. Back in 2023, McFarland killed his roommate and former college basketball star Jamal Barney with a cinder block.

According to a release shared by the Office of the State’s Attorney for Baltimore City, McFarland was sentenced to life plus three years in prison on June 20, 2025. In March, he was convicted of first-degree murder and open carry of a deadly weapon with intent to injure.

“It is my hope that this sentence brings a measure of justice for the senseless and tragic loss of Jamal Barney who was taken from his family and loved ones in an exceedingly cruel and brutal manner,” State’s Attorney Ivan J. Bates said in the release. “I commend ASA Alyssa Ragland for her tireless work to ensure that this dangerous defendant is removed from our streets.”

Body Found

Back on October 2, 2023, Baltimore police received reports of a potential suspicious death at a Payson Street residence. Upon arrival, Barney’s family members met the police officers and told them that Jamal Barney had been missing for nine days.

Then, the family told officers that they were contacted by an anonymous source, saying that Barney had been struck in the head with a cinder block by an individual identified as “Little D.” Then, the body was hidden in a vacant home, the address the officers responded.

Upon entering the residence, officers immediately detected a “strong foul odor.” This led them to discover a decomposing body inside a mattress in one of the residence’s bedrooms. The stage of decomposition was so advanced that the body’s age and gender were not immediately identified.

While no obvious signs of trauma or blood were present due to the body’s state, officers did note signs of a violent act. They found blood and splatter in two adjoining rooms. Furthermore, police recovered two cinder blocks and a concrete paver. This aligned with the anonymous text that Barney’s family received.

Eventually, the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death a homicide caused by blunt force trauma to the head. Through the body’s tattoos, the examiner’s office identified the victim as Jamal Barney.

Dayrel McFarland was identified as a suspect and was arrested by police. He initially denied murdering Barney. However, a witness told police that McFarland had admitted to killing Barney with a cinder block. He also admitted to hiding the body inside the mattress where Barney was found.

As per CBS News, Jamal Barney played two basketball seasons at Loyola University Maryland from 2008 to 2010. He scored 1,000 points in his career and had two 40-point games.