Man Who Grabbed Ariana Grande at ‘Wicked’ Premiere Jailed in Singapore

The man who grabbed Ariana Grande at the Wicked For Good premiere has been caught and jailed in Singapore.

According to the BBC, one of the country’s courts has sentenced Australian citizen Johnson Wen, who also goes by “Pyjama Man,” to 9 days in jail after he was found guilty of being a public nuisance.

As she and her Wicked castmates were making their way down the yellow-brick-road carpet at Universe Studios Singapore, Wen sprinted at her. He then turned and grabbed her, pulling her close.

Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo quickly came to Ariana Grande’s defense by lunging forward and placing herself between Grande and Wen. She then shouted at him.

Members of security stepped in and grabbed the man.

Understandably shaken by the incident, Ariana Grande was comforted by Cynthia Erivo and Michelle Yeoh. Taking some deep breaths, Grande continued with the premiere.

Wen later took to Instagram to share a clip of the incident. “Dear Ariana Grande,” he wrote in the post’s caption. “Thank You for letting me Jump on the Yellow Carpet with You.”

Instagram followers took to the comment section to criticize Wen for his actions.

“After all the trauma Ari has been through, this is beyond disrespectful,” one Instagram user wrote. “Not just to her, but to the cast and to all the fans. It’s literally infuriating. You should be ashamed.”

Another added, “You literally assaulted her, and you’re posting it? Bro, you deserve to be in jail. There is something severely wrong with you.”

Cynthia Erivo Seemingly Speaks Out About Ariana Grande’s Yellow Carpet Incident

Days after the Singapore premiere, Cynthia Erivo seemingly spoke out about the incident while at a special Screen Actors Guild Wicked For Good screening held at the Television Academy in Los Angeles.

Speaking about the film itself, Erivo said, “What’s even more wonderful is the fact that there are other people who have seen themselves in this movie, in that character, and also now see themselves and feel safe.”

“We have come through some sh-t. We have come through some stuff in our lives, in our daily workings,” she pointed out. “I mean, f–k, even this last week.”

Erivo then acknowledged the situation.

“Let’s be honest, for f–k’s sakes, we’ve had to really deal with some stuff,” she stated. “And this movie has allowed us to really grow as people, as friends, as sisters, as artists, as actresses.”