man-found-dead-in-his-tub-just-days-after-prison-release

A man was discovered dead in his tub less than two weeks after leaving prison, and he might have been in the bath for up to 10 days.

The lifeless body of 46-year-old Jason Lyons was discovered in the bathroom of a property in Brentford, West London. This was 11 days after his release from HMP Brixton on September 15, 2023. A neighbor, noticing him through a window, alerted authorities to the grisly scene, according to the Mirror.

The severely decomposed condition of the former inmate’s body, discovered on September 26, prevented an immediate determination of the cause of death through a post-mortem examination. An investigation later concluded that he may have died within a day of his release.

However, items found at the scene hint at the cause of death.

Beneath his remains, investigators found a mirror and a piece of silver foil containing a “burnt ash-like substance,” shedding light on potential circumstances surrounding his death.

Investigator Finds Case Involving Inmate Found Dead in His Tub Just Days After Prison Release ‘Concerning’

A report by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman (PPO), which investigates deaths of current and recently released inmates, revealed that Lyons had a history of drug abuse. However, he informed prison staff that he was drug-free and did not need support from substance abuse services.

According to MyLondon, PPO Adrian Usher acknowledged that Lyons had a history of anxiety and depression. However, he ultimately determined there was “little evidence to suggest he was at an elevated risk” before leaving prison.

Usher found no fault with either prison or probation staff about the former inmate’s death. However, he described the circumstances as “concerning” in his conclusions.

“It is possible that he was dead for 10 days or more before his body was found,” Usher explained. “This case is a reminder to HMPPS staff of the increased vulnerability of those who choose not to engage with support services or do not attend release appointments,” he added.

In January 2022, Lyons received a 48-week prison sentence for violating a restraining order. After serving time, he was briefly released in March 2023.

After spending two months out of custody, he was recalled for violating post-sentence conditions. HMP Brixton, a Category C men’s prison, houses individuals with less than two years left to serve on their sentences.