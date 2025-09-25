Man Dies From Flesh-Eating Bacteria In Virginia Beach

A Virginia dad has passed away after a battle with flesh-eating bacteria he contracted from calf-high waters.

Joyce D’Arcy has been made a widow after her husband, Derek Michael D’Arcy, 64, contracted Vibrio vulnificus in Virginia Beach. She told the story to 13 News Now.

The couple were out in their favorite location, Virginia Beach, as they’d done a hundred times before. What they weren’t banking on, however, was the presence of flesh-eating bacteria that was able to slip into his bloodstream due to an open wound on his leg.

What followed was a nightmarish hospital stay that resulted in his death only two weeks later.

“Virginia Beach was our absolutely favorite place to go, so it’s just so sad that the best place that we had is where he got sick,” she said.

“Four days after he went to the beach, I noticed a purple stripe on his leg,” she remembered.

He was taken to the hospital, where blood tests were done to confirm he had contracted Vibrio. By that time, however, the disease had “ravaged his lower legs.”

Ultimately, they had to amputate both legs to prevent the necrotising fasciitis from spreading.

Sadly, “about 12 hours later, they noticed spots on his chest, on his head, his hand and his back.”

“So we knew we lost the fight.” He passed away before long.

How To Take Precautions Against Vibrio Infections

Joyce is sharing his story to raise awareness about this fatal yet surprisingly common disease.

According to the CDC, Vibrio vulnificus thrives in salt water and brackish water, and can become a fatal affliction should it come into contact with an open wound. Should you find yourself with a cut, please avoid the beach and other such waters at all costs.

Around 20% of those who obtain a Vibrio vulnificus infection die, and many require amputations.

Although not every Vibrio infection is as serious, the best-case scenario, if ingested (potentially through uncooked seafood) will still cause “watery diarrhoea, often accompanied by stomach cramping, nausea, vomiting, and fever.”

So please be careful when wading out into those waters, and don’t take any risks.