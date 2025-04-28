Man Arrested For Allegedly Setting Wildfire That Has Scorched More Than 15,000 Acres in New Jersey

A man has been arrested for allegedly starting a wildfire that has scorched more than 15,000 acres in New Jersey.

According to ABC News, Joseph Kling, 19, of Waretown, has been arrested on suspicion of starting the Jones Road Wildfire.

The wildfire, located in Ocean County, has burned approximately 15,300 acres and was 65% contained as of Sunday.

The National Weather Service has issued an “increased risk of rapid fire spread” alert for portions of southern New Jersey. This was due to the minimum humidity values being around 30% to 35%, as well as a combined northwest winds of 15 to 20 mph with 30 to 40 mph gusts.

New Jersey officials further revealed that the windy conditions have complicated the containment process for the Jones Road Wildfire.

The Lacy Township Police Department released a statement encouraging the public to stay out of the impacted wooded areas. “The NJ State Forest Fire Service is again requesting for folks to stay out of the woods that were affected. It’s a dangerous combination of fire and wind.”

Officials also stated that firefighter operations will continue for the “next several days” due to the strong winds.

The Man Who Started the New Jersey Wildfire Was Hit With Multiple Arson Charges

The Jones Road Wildfire suspect was charged with second-degree aggravated arson for allegedly purposely destroying a forest and third-degree arson for allegedly recklessly endangering buildings or structures.

Kling was placed in police custody after New Jersey investigators determined the wildfire to be “incendiary by an improperly extinguished bonfire.”

Investigators further confirmed the wildfire was started near the Waretown address that Kling listed as his residence.

Kling did not enter a plea to the charges during his first court appearance late last week. His detention hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.