Man Allegedly Claimed To Have Bomb Mid-Flight, Threatened Trump, Yelled ‘Death To America’

Amid a flight to Glasgow, a 41-year-old man allegedly claimed to have a bomb. Additionally, the easyJet passenger is accused of threatening President Donald Trump, yelling “Death to America,” and shouting “Allahu Akbar” multiple times.

Videos by Suggest

As reported by the Daily Mail, the incident occurred at around 8:20 a.m. local time during a flight from Luton to Glasgow. Videos shared online and obtained by the outlet showed the tense moments inside Flight EZY609.

Near the back of the plane, the man, who has not been publicly identified, stood up and began shouting.

“Stop the plane. Find the bomb on the plane,” the man yelled, adding, “Death to America. Death to Trump.” Additionally, as shown in the videos, the man also shouted “Allahu Akbar” three times.

As the man allegedly claimed to have a bomb, one passenger managed to tackle him to the ground. He is then questioned by other passengers, who ask him about the bomb he allegedly claimed to have.

A flight crew member announced that the plane was to land “very shortly.” Moments after landing, police arrested the man, with video showing one officer asking, “You’re calm now, are you going to be calm when I stand you up?”

The man answered, “I’m calm now.”

Airline And Police Address Incident

An easyJet spokesperson shared a statement with the Daily Mail, addressing the incident. The airline detailed how police arrested the man due to his “behaviour onboard.”

“Flight EZY609 from Luton to Glasgow this morning was met by police on arrival in Glasgow, where they boarded the aircraft and removed a passenger due to their behaviour onboard,” the spokesperson said.

“easyJet’s crew are trained to assess all situations and act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other customers are not compromised at any time.”

Similarly, a Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed that the man was arrested and that the incident is currently under investigation

“At this time we believe the incident was contained and that nobody else was involved,” the spokesperson added. “We are aware of videos circulating online and these are being assessed by counter terrorism officers.”