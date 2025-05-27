Man Accused Of Killing His Chihuahua By Cooking It In Oven Over Excessive Barking

A 44-year-old Alabama man, James Williamson, has been accused of brutally killing his dog by stuffing it inside an oven and cooking it. Reportedly, he allegedly decided to carry out the cruel killing after the dog refused to stop barking.

According to WALA, the incident took place on Monday, May 19, in the city of Atmore. Sergeant Darrel McMann revealed to media outlets that Williamson had gotten into an argument with a family member inside his residence. Reportedly, he was fed up with the Chihuahua puppy’s barking.

At one point, Williamson allegedly threatened to put the puppy inside an oven to get it to stop barking. It is alleged that Williamson actually carried out his evil deed, stuffing the Chihuahua inside the oven, leaving it to cook alive until it died. McMann even stated that Williamson pushed a chair against the oven to prevent the dog from escaping its cruel torture.

‘Loss For Words’

As soon as Sergeant McMann arrived at the scene, he saw the charred remains of the dog in the man’s driveway. He had responded to calls of a struggle inside Williamson’s house, with neighbors reportedly hearing cries of pain.

McMann, however, wasn’t prepared for what he saw. According to him, the incident hit too close to home.

“I have a Chihuahua myself,” McMann revealed. “When I got there, I was just at a loss for words you know I really was just stood there and looked at the dog for a little bit and had to get myself together.”

James Williamson was arrested and charged with aggravated animal cruelty. Currently, he is being held on a $15,000 bond.

According to the New York Post, the charges filed against Williamson are considered a class C felony. In other words, should he be convicted, he could potentially avoid serving a significant amount of time in prison. To McMann, this incident deserves a much harsher sentence.

“I think in cases like this, they should be strengthened,” McMann told WALA. “Because I don’t think being a class C felony fits what he did. That pretty much describes what he did: horrible and inhumane.”