Making Your Oatmeal With Tea Instead Of Water Is A Total Game Changer

As far as breakfast food goes, oatmeal is a solid choice. Its high fiber content can satisfy your hunger, ease insulin response, and improve gut health. But, truth be told, a plain ol’ bowl of oatmeal doesn’t inspire much excitement.

Thankfully, we’ve got a couple sneaky hacks up our sleeve to make your oats irresistible without compromising their health benefits.

We’ve mentioned before that Jennifer Aniston likes to add egg whites to her cooked oats to up the protein and lend them a fluffier texture. One of our Suggest editors gave this method a whirl and said it totally works!

But we have another recommendation for those of you looking to spice up your oatmeal without sacrificing nutrients. By using tea, you can give your oatmeal a health and flavor boost without adding sugar or other empty calories.

As you probably know, oatmeal is typically prepared with either water or milk. But neither of these ingredients can transform oatmeal into a showstopper on its own. As an alternative, tea opens the door to many different flavor profiles and additional nutrients.

There are countless varieties of tea, from fruity and floral to herbal, spice-filled flavors that evoke a warm and cozy feeling. Yet what many teas have in common is that they’re rich in polyphenols, a plant chemical responsible for giving tea its distinct flavor.

In addition to offering an enticing aroma, polyphenols may also provide health benefits. Studies indicate that tea may help manage inflammation and blood sugar while reducing the risk of stroke, cardiovascular disease, and Type 2 diabetes. It certainly couldn’t hurt to mix a bit of it into your morning oats!

Preparing oatmeal with steeped tea is a cinch: Brew a cup of tea as you normally would (boil a ½ cup of water, add your tea bag, and steep for the recommended amount of time). Then, take out the tea bag and pour in your oats. Use one cup of rolled oats, and follow the measurements on the package for instant or steel-cut oats.

Cook your oat-tea concoction for five minutes or until the tea has been fully absorbed. Top with your favorite fruits, nuts, granola, or yogurt. You can add a bit of sugar to taste, but the tea will lend a rich flavor by itself.

While you can use any kind of tea flavor, Harney & Sons Hot Cinnamon Spice and Decaf Vanilla Comoro are popular choices for some irresistibly creamy oatmeal. Their Hot Apple Spice flavor would also make a great addition to your cozy breakfast menu, especially on chilly mornings.