Make Tasty Biscuits With Only Two, Simple Ingredients

The only thing better than the smell of warm buttery homemade biscuits straight from the oven is biting into one. But whipping up those suckers from scratch is unlikely to be a baking task most of us are eager to undertake.

The term “easy” is rarely used when it comes to homemade biscuits. When it comes to biscuit making, technique matters. Generally, the key to a flakey biscuit is incorporating cold butter into the mixture without overworking it. However, in the absence of time to prepare them correctly, canned biscuits are the next best thing—until now!

There’s a new biscuit recipe in town, and it’s even simpler than we could have ever imagined! Using only two simple ingredients, self-rising flour, and heavy whipping cream, you can make the flakiest, warmest biscuits of your life in minutes.

How To Make The Easiest Homemade Biscuits

Reminiscent of the two-ingredient dough made popular by Weight Watchers, the two-ingredient biscuit recipe is just as easy. However, instead of fat-free Greek yogurt, they’re made with heavy whipping cream.

As a result, the whipping cream incorporates the right amount of fat and liquid that would otherwise be combined into a traditional biscuit recipe. Since it’s incorporated into one simple ingredient, it also reduces the workload.

Creamy, dreamy, heavy whipping cream blends seamlessly with self-rising flour. Self-rising flour is a pre-mixture of flour, baking powder, and salt. However, if you don’t have self-rising flour on hand, it can easily be prepared with kitchen staples.

Homemade self-rising flour is made by mixing 1 1/2 teaspoons of baking powder and 1/4 teaspoon of salt for every cup of all-purpose flour.

As per King Arthur Flour’s recipe, this biscuit can be customized to fit your tastes. Moreover, they suggest the addition of cheese, berries, bacon, and diced ham.

With the Gluten-Free Measure for Measure Flour, you can also make this easy biscuit recipe gluten-free.King Arthur Flour also notes that 2 1/4 teaspoons baking powder and 3/8 teaspoon salt must be added to the gluten-free flour before adding the cream.

Having learned that biscuits can be made with just two ingredients, see how to make them below.

Two-Ingredient Biscuit Recipe

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups unbleached self-rising flour

3/4 cup heavy cream or whipping cream

1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon salt, optional

Instructions