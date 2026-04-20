Major Updates in the Celeste Rivas Case as D4vd Is Officially Charged

Authorities have filed major criminal charges against singer D4vd in the high-profile killing of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

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Prosecutors in Los Angeles formally charged the 21-year-old artist, whose legal name is David Burke, with first-degree murder. They also charged him with additional felony counts, including lewd acts with a minor and mutilation of human remains. Officials announced the charges on April 20, following his arrest days earlier.

Prosecutors allege that Burke killed Rivas in 2025 and attempted to conceal the crime. Her remains were discovered in September 2025 inside a vehicle registered to him. The car had been abandoned and towed to an impound lot, where workers reported a strong odor.

Rivas had been reported missing in 2024 when she was 13. Authorities said she was 14 at the time of her death.

D4vd May Be Eligible For The Death Penalty

According to prosecutors, the case includes aggravating factors such as lying in wait and potential financial motive. Officials also allege that Burke committed the crime to prevent exposure of alleged misconduct involving the victim.

These special circumstances could make him eligible for the death penalty. Although prosecutors have not confirmed whether they will pursue it.

Separately, investigators have determined that Rivas’ death was a homicide, a key finding that strengthens the prosecution’s case as it moves forward in court.

Burke remains in custody without bail and is expected to face arraignment proceedings as the legal process begins. His defense attorneys have denied the allegations and maintain that he is innocent, stating that evidence will ultimately clear him.

The case has unfolded over months, with authorities conducting an extensive investigation that included forensic analysis, witness interviews, and grand jury proceedings.

As the charges move forward, the case continues to generate national attention due to both the severity of the allegations and Burke’s public profile as a rising music figure. Prosecutors indicated they will present further evidence in court as they seek accountability in what officials have described as a deeply disturbing and tragic case.