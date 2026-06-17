major-update-on-corey-feldman-after-health-scare

Following a recent mid-flight health scare, a new update on Corey Feldman’s condition has been revealed.

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A rep for the Goonies star confirmed to TMZ that he was released from the hospital after a series of tests. They revealed the actor’s diagnosis was food poisoning.

Feldman’s rep further stated that he is grateful for all the support he received after the incident.

Feldman was on board a June 16 flight heading to Los Angeles from Chicago when his medical episode occurred. Doctors initially thought he was having a pancreatitis or gallstones situation.

After the flight touched down, Feldman was rushed to a nearby hospital in Los Angeles.

The actor was in Chicago for the 40th anniversary of his hit 1986 film Stand By Me. He attended events with his co-stars Jerry O’Connell and Wil Wheaton.

Feldman also visited a monument dedicated to Michael Jackson in Gary, Indiana.

He opened up about the Chicago trip in an Instagram post on June 15.

“STAND BY ME LIVE IN CHICAGO @ THE WORLD FAMOUS @chicagotheatre & THE ROAD 2 GETTING 2 R FINAL STOP (4 now?) ON THE #STANDBYMELIVE TOUR!” he wrote in the post’s caption. “ON THE WAY DRIVING THRU GARY INDIANA, WE JUST HAD 2 QUICKLY STOP N PAY #RESPECT 2 THE GR8EST ENTERTAINMENT FAMILY IN MUSIC HISTORY. @thejacksons FAMILY HOME ON 2300 JACKSON ST IN GARY.”

He further noted, “SO HERES SOM COOL PICS N VIDS ON THE WAY 2 CHI TOWN, VIEWS OF THE CITY INCLUDING THE TALLEST BUILDING IN THE US (OR USED 2 B?) & PLENTY OF SHOTS OF & INSIDE THE BEAUTIFUL OLD THEATER.”

Feldman Previously Described the 40th Anniversary of ‘Stand By Me’ as ‘Bittersweet’

During a March interview with PEOPLE, Feldman opened up about the “bittersweet” 40th anniversary of Stand By Me following the death of the film’s director, Rob Reiner.

“The movie is called Stand By Me, and there’s four of us,” he said. Feldman then spoke about his late co-star, River Phoenix, who died in 1993 from a drug overdose. He was 23 years old.

“We can’t stand by River, because he’s not here,” the actor continued. “Now with Rob missing too — I’m sorry, I’m going to get a little emotional — but I was so hoping that he would be able to join us for this.”

Revealing why he thinks the 40th anniversary tour is “bittersweet,” Feldman said, “Because we do love each other. We have this instant connection, and it’s there. The camaraderie is there, the jokes are there, we have so much fun. But there’s this looming thing hanging over us.”