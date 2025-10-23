Major Rock Band Cancels Concert With Little Notice, Slams Organizer

A fan favorite rock band just bailed on a major show, and they’re not holding back on who’s to blame.

Queens of the Stone Age have canceled their Berlin show scheduled for Thursday, October 23, citing “inexcusable” poor planning by the organizers. The band, known for hits like “Go with the Flow,” was set to perform at Berlin’s Theater des Westens as part of their intimate ‘Catacombs Tour’ across the UK and Europe.

The band confirmed yesterday to ticketholders that the gig was canceled.

“The concert organiser failed to tell us that Theater Des Westens was unable to put on ‘The Catacombs’ show as intended,” they wrote on Instagram.

“We were surprised by this news at such a late stage, making it impossible to relocate the show,” the band continued. “Therefore, it is with extreme disappointment that we announce ‘The Catacombs Tour’ performance planned for 23 October has been cancelled.”

Queens of the Stone Age added they were “angered, frustrated, and shocked by the decisions made” by the organizers. They also called the “disrespect shown towards you and your valuable time and money” inexcusable.

“Ticket holders who purchased from the official ticketing partner, Eventim, will be refunded automatically,” the band concluded.

Rock Fans React to Band’s Abrupt Cancellation

Of course, fans took to the comments section to voice their frustration with the abrupt cancellation.

“Still shocked and frustrated. A once-in-a-lifetime concert was taken away from us in a brutal way to find out. The person who caused this should be fired,” one angry fan wrote.

“Pretty sure thousands of fans spending thousands of Euros on non-refundable travel and hotels and taking precious time off work would have been more than happy with a non-Catacombs set, as unrehearsed and ‘unproduced’ as it might be,” a second fan lamented.

“Just play and rock out. Don’t need all the big production fuss,” another top comment read.

Queens of the Stone Age perform on ‘The Tonight Show’ on October 9, 2025. Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the rock band’s European tour kicked off in Milan last Saturday, with upcoming shows in Paris and Basel. Queens Of The Stone Age will continue the tour in Copenhagen on Friday (October 24).

On October 29, QOTSA will conclude their UK and European tour with a performance at London’s historic Royal Albert Hall.