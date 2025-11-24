Major Rock Band Cancels Big Tour Over ‘Unforeseen Circumstances’

Major rock band Black Veil Brides has made the difficult decision to cancel some tour dates due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

Videos by Suggest

In a statement late last month, the group shared the bad news in an Instagram post. “Due to unknown circumstances, we regret to announce that the remaining dates of our LATAM tour will be cancelled.”

The rock band further stated, “We want to express our deepest gratitude to our fans across Latin America for their passion and support. We promise to make it up to you and look forward to coming back as soon as possible.”

The performances canceled were in Santiago, Chile, on Oct. 31, São Paulo, Brazil, on Nov. 2, and Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Nov. 4.

Despite the multiple Latin American performance cancellations, the rock band performed at the We Still Here Festival in Lomas de Zamora, Argentina, on Nov. 4.

The group wrapped up its 2025 tour at Apocalypse Fest 2025 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 13.

Fans Took to Social Media to React to the Rock Band Canceling Tour Performances

Following the news that the Black Veil Brides had to cancel some of their tour dates, fans took to social media to share their reactions.

“Fans need an explanation,” one fan wrote. “I was going to travel from [another] city, I paid bus tickets and hotel. This isn’t fair.”

Another disgruntled fan wrote, “I wish we had more explanation about the ‘circumstances’ since you already started the tour and everything…. Please change the production for next time because everything was managed poorly.”

Meanwhile, other fans stood up for the rock band. “Friendly reminder that bands don’t owe you anything,” an admirer stated. “And they only cancel when something serious/out of their control happens. They’re only human, you’ll get your refund. Being upset is valid, yes, but complaining won’t help.”

A fellow fan pointed out that a bandmate may have been injured, causing the group to cancel the tour performances.

“I get the disappointment this has happened to me before too when I had VIP,” they wrote. “But some of you are being so rude in the comments. They don’t owe yall ANYTHING. Bands cancel stuff only when it’s a really last resort type thing. [Black Veil Brides] would never purposefully take money and dip on their fans. Let’s give them some respect.”





