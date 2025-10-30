Major R&B Star Has Polyamorous Relationship With 4 Women

R&B star Ne-Yo’s polyamorous heart is so big, he needs an Alaskan King-sized bed to fit all the love (and the four women) he’s giving it to.

Videos by Suggest

The 45-year-old recently bragged about his giant bed he shares with girlfriends Cristina (nicknamed “Pretty Baby”), Arielle Hill (“Twin Flame”), Moneii (“Phoenix Feather”), and Brionna Williams (“Sexy Lil’ Somethin’”) to YouTuber Kai Cenat.

“That’s like two California Kings next to each other,” he explained of the Alaskan King-sized bed during a September 10 livestream. “You gotta get that mattress made.”

Although Ne-Yo isn’t legally married to any of the women, he considers them his “wives” in his perfectly polyamorous world.

“My love life is phenomenal,” the R&B star, whose real name is Shaffer Chimere Smith, insisted, not at all making up for anything. “I’m in a great space. I have four beautiful ladies who move with me on a regular.”

R&B star Ne-Yo and… guests at his concert performance on April 5, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Ne-Yo, ever the wordsmith, introduced his girlfriends and his nickname for his harem (as well as their individual monikers) back in March.

“Since the world is so intrigued, I guess I should introduce my loves properly,” the “Closer” singer wrote on Instagram. “LADIES AND GENTS I PRESENT MY PYRAMID.”

R&B star Ne-Yo’s Fans React to His Polyamorous Relationship With 4 Women

Of course, the R&B star’s legion of fans took to the comments section to voice their approval of his polyamorous relationship.

“See, this should be normalized,” one Ne-Yo lover wrote. “We need a Reality show! I want to see how these girls all get along every day,” a second fan added.

“I’m getting me an autograph and a picture with my man Neo,” one somewhat confused fan wrote, adding: “How are u satisfying all of those beautiful woman. Bruh u a king.”

However, not everyone was feeling the singer’s big, big love.

“Definitely not intrigued, more like disgusted,” one onlooker insisted.

“Clearly not happy when you need four women to satisfy you. You are a broken man. This is quite sad, and to know your children are seeing this… I pity you,” another Ne-Yo critic wrote.

Indeed, according to PEOPLE, Ne-Yo is not just a chart-topper but also a busy dad with seven kids and three moms in his entourage. He shares Madilyn Grace and Mason Evan with ex-fiancée Monyetta Shaw-Carter, Shaffer Chimere Jr., Roman Alexander-Raj, and Isabella Rose with ex-wife Crystal Renay, and Braiden and Brixton with influencer Sade Jenea Bagnerise.

Meanwhile, at least one onlooker felt the entire enterprise was simply too many plates to spin at once.

“This feels exhausting,” they joked.