major-movie-star-is-injured-and-his-next-film-is-delayed

An internationally beloved movie star is still recovering following a serious accident on set that required surgery.

In late July, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan was injured while filming an action scene for his upcoming movie King at Golden Tobacco Studios in Mumbai, according to Kaumudi Online.

Sources initially indicated the injury is not serious and that the movie star was just experiencing muscle strain. However, reports suggest that over the past two years, Khan has consistently experienced pain while filming movie stunt scenes.

Per The Times of India, the actor reportedly traveled to the United States with his team for treatment. Doctors advised at least one month of rest, halting the film’s production.

However, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted wearing his arm in a sling at an Awards show in August.

Bollywood movie star Shah Rukh Khan in August. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

The actor addressed questions about his injury while attending the trailer launch of his son Aryan Khan’s film The Bastards of Bollywood.

Beloved Movie Star Opens Up About His On Set Injury

During the event, Shah Rukh addressed the media, stating, “Many of you have a lot of questions, so let me answer that myself. First, what happened to my hand? Recently, I got an injury that required a long surgery. So it will take more than 1-2 months to fully recover, but I can pick up my National Award with one hand!”

“Mostly I manage to do everything with one hand, like eating, brushing my teeth, and scratching my back,” the movie star continued. “Only one thing I can’t manage with one hand, and for that I need both hands, and that is to receive all the love I receive from you all.”

Aryan is making his directorial debut with The Bastards of Bollywood, a Netflix show. The preview was released on August 20.

The series drops tomorrow on Netflix.