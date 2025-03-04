Roki Sasaki is throwing more than fastballs—just weeks after signing with the Dodgers, he’s decided to pitch a proposal and get hitched.

On February 21st, the 23-year-old shared that he had recently tied the knot.

“The other day, I registered my marriage with an ordinary woman,” Sasaki wrote on Instagram. “I’m full of expectations and anxiety as it’s a new start for both my work and private life. We will work hard as a couple, so please keep a warm eye on us.”

“There is a lot that I can’t do on my own, and this environment where I can focus on baseball is created by all the people around me,” he added. “I’m happy to have someone with me who is very important to me.”

Sasaki’s announcement did not mention his wife’s name or give any details about the time or location of their wedding. However, he did share that his wife is not a public figure.

Roki Sasaki revealed on Instagram that he is now married! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ccVPKdlF2e — MLB (@MLB) February 21, 2025

Roki Sasaki’s Marriage Surprises Dodgers Fans… and Manager Dave Roberts

Of course, baseball fans were quick to weigh in on the new Dodgers player’s nuptials.

Many simply wished the young man and his bride well. “Have a happy wedding life,” one fan wrote of the news on X. “We love to see it!” another believer in traditional unions exclaimed.

However, other onlookers seemed chagrined the young Dodger didn’t play the field before settling in Los Angeles.

“Damn…bro didn’t even have a chance to get himself a SoCal gf,” one MLB fan opined. “C’mon someone needs to tell these Japanese guys that’s the best part of living here second to In-n-Out,” they added.

Other thought potential wives in waiting might be hit hardest by the news.

“I think I just saw some women in Dodgers gear collectively fall to their knees in the Target parking lot,” one X user joked.

The relationship status of Sasaki was a mystery within the Dodgers’ clubhouse, leaving even manager Dave Roberts surprised by the announcement.

“What?” a befuddled Roberts told the Associated Press. “I didn’t even know he had a girlfriend. “Well, congratulations. The wedding gift will be on the way, after I meet his wife.”

Meanwhile, Sasaki is set to make his highly anticipated Cactus League debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night, March 4th, in a matchup against the Cincinnati Reds.