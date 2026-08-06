Major Life Update on Parker McCollum

Country music star Parker McCollum is a dad again!

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The singer and his wife, Hallie Ray Light McCollum announced the birth of their second son in a joint Instagram post.

“Rocker Tommy Light McCollum! born on July 30th / 8 pounds 7 oz! THANK YOU JESUS for another healthy baby boy! we are so in love with our little fam! mom & dad x 2 here we gooooooo!” the post read.

Light McCollum shared a series of pictures of the new family, which includes the couple’s almost two-year-old son Major. In the pictures, the couple pose with their sons, and there are a few very sweet snaps of Major meeting his new little brother.

The comment section was full of well wishes from fans and fellow celebrities alike.

“Ahh congrats guys!!🥹🤍,” Brittany Mahomes commented.

Singer Miranda Lambert also commented, writing “Congrats yall💙🩵.”

The Academy of Country Music Awards official Instagram account also commented, offering their 2026 Album of the Year winner “Congratulations!! ❤️”

McCollum shared an Instagram post a couple days later with pictures from his concert at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado.

“Sold Out Red Rocks and had a kid in the same 24 hours! Thank you Jesus for every bit of it!” he captioned the post.

The couple, who have been married for four years, announced Light McCollum’s pregnancy with an Instagram post on Christmas 2025.

“McCollum party of 4 next Christmas!!!! another BOY joining us summer 2026!!! Merry Christmas, everyone! Thank you, Jesus! HBD!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️” she wrote, sharing a series of pictures with son Major.

Light McCollum also shared a behind-the-scenes video of the mini photoshoot, “mom & dad x2 🥹🥹🥹🥹 can’t believe our baby is going to be a big brother,” she wrote.