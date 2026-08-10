Major Life Update on Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s Daughter Tallulah

Congratulations are in order. Tallulah Willis, youngest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, is married!

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Willis married musician Justin Acee on August 8 in Sun Valley, Idaho, according to Vogue. The outlet joined Willis, her two older sisters and mom Moore at her final dress fitting in Los Angeles.

“Remember when you were sending me Etsy wedding dresses?” her sister Scout asked. “This was like six months ago. She was like ‘What about this one?’ and it was on Etsy. From Etsy to Balenciaga couture—that’s a moment. Who would have thought?”

Willis’ one-of-a-kind bridal gown is one of the first pieces of bridal couture created by Pierpaolo Piccoli since taking over as the creative director of Balenciaga.

“The day after his first couture collection for Balenciaga, he was with us for four hours,” Moore told Vogue. “And I think he would have stayed there playing all day.”

The gown was a collaborative effort, where Willis worked alongside her mom’s longtime stylist Brad Goreski to pull references for the team at Balenciaga. Altogether, it took 712 hours to craft the dress, with nine of those hours being devoted to the veil alone.

“The best part of the dress is the magnitude,” Willis said. “It’s the thing that’s getting me to my new husband. We made a decision at the very beginning of our relationship that we were going to choose each other every day.”

“I’ve worked very hard to be comfortable in my own skin, to be in something that there’s a strength in is profound for me,” she added. “This is definitely a very special peak celebration moment of beauty.”

So far, Willis hasn’t shared any additional details about the big day. But she did post a few pictures to her Instagram that were taken by her hair stylist with the promise that more would be coming soon.