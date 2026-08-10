‘Mad Men’ Icon to Become a 1st-Time Parent at Age 55

Despite previously saying he wasn’t interested, actor Jon Hamm is going to be a dad!

Videos by Suggest

The Daily Mail was first to report that 55-year-old Hamm’s wife, actress Anna Osceola, is pregnant. Photographers snapped pictures of the couple as they romped on a beach in the Hamptons.

Anna Osceola and Jon Hamm attend the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images)

Osceola was spotted wearing a green string bikini, her growing baby bump on full display. The outlet suspects she is in her second trimester.

Reps for both Hamm and Osceola haven’t confirmed the pregnancy, but a source confirmed it to PEOPLE.

Hamm, who was in a decades-long relationship with actress Jennifer Westfeldt, seemed to be notorious for not believing in marriage or wanting a family. Those parts of his life were as integral to his persona as playing Don Draper on Mad Men was.

But everything changed when he met Osceola.

The couple married in 2023 at the same place where he’d filmed the finale to the AMC show years earlier.

“It’s been great,” he said of married life in a 2024 interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “And I hope it turns into kids. It’s not lost on me that I’m 53. I will be the old dad, but so it goes. It could be a good thing. We’ll see.”

Even before they married, Hamm was picturing the family he could build with Osceola.

While appearing on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show in 2022, Hamm said he was “really thinking about all that stuff, that’s made the relationship that I’m in now even more meaningful and opened up the possibility of things like being married, having kids, defining a new version of happiness, life, wellness.”

“It sounds hokey and whatever, but it’s real and for one of a better word, it’s what I’m working for. What else is there other than that?”