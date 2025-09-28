major-abc-sitcom-star-finalizes-divorce-from-husband

ABC sitcom star Quinta Brunson has finalized her divorce from her husband, just six months after filing.

The 35-year-old creator and star of Abbott Elementary finalized her divorce from Kevin Anik on September 22, per TMZ. She filed court documents confirming an agreement to divide their property and complete the divorce.

The documents state that “the parties entered into a Postnuptial Agreement which governs the disposition of their property,” and they each agreed to pay their own attorneys’ fees. They also listed their date of separation as Dec. 1, 2024, a detail previously left undetermined in the initial filing, according to PEOPLE.

The exact details of the former couple’s settlement remain unknown due to their written agreement made outside of court. However, the declaration confirms it includes terms for spousal support.

Once a judge signs off on the petition, the ABC star and Anik’s divorce will be finalized.

In March, Brunson filed for divorce from Anik, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The couple, who married in October 2021, had been together for over three years.

The ABC Star Recently Opened Up About Her Privacy

Brunson discussed the challenges of maintaining her privacy in a June interview with Bustle. This marked the first public comment on the split from Brunson, who rarely spoke about her relationship during the marriage.

“Even if you don’t give a lot, people want whatever they can get, and will take whatever they can get,” the actress told the outlet. “I remember seeing people be like, ‘She announced her divorce.’ I didn’t announce anything.”

Brunson bluntly revealed how those in the public eye rarely want anyone to know about their personal lives.

“I think people have this idea that people in the public eye want the public to know their every move. None of us do. I promise you.”

“No one wants [everyone] to know when you buy a house, when you move, when a major change happens in your personal life — it’s just that that’s public record information.”

“I hate all of it,” she added.

The couple married in October 2021, just months before Brunson’s hit ABC show Abbott Elementary premiered. Since then, the show has earned Brunson two Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe, and several other honors.