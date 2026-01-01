Major 2000s Pop Music Star Hospitalized, Underwent Big Surgery

One of the 21 century’s most beloved pop stars is on the mend.

On Wednesday (New Year’s Eve), Pink revealed she was in the hospital. The “Just Give Me a Reason” and “Raise Your Glass” singer took to Instagram to reflect on 2025 alongside a selfie that saw her in a hospital bed.

The 46-year-old vocalist, whose real name is Alecia Moore-Hart, wished fans a happy new year and noted she was “leaving behind” her “hurt” in 2025. She stated that “This year was a doozy for all of us and it ran the spectrum from absolutely devastating to mildly annoying,” but that it also had beautiful moments. She cited how she sought to show her kids that “life is an adventure” as one of her brighter spots.

Pink then explained her hospitalization, noting she was undergoing disc replacement in her neck. She didn’t explain exactly what caused the injury, but noted that “rock ‘n’ roll is a contact sport,” alluding to the wear-and-tear of being a performer.

“I end the year giving reverence to, paying attention to, and to fixing my body,” she wrote. “It may not be a fancy Face lift, but I am getting two new shiny discs in my neck. A new scar, a new reminder, that I appreciate this vessel that I have and use it for all it’s worth. Rock ‘n’ roll is a contact sport. And as I sit here by myself on New Year’s Eve in a hospital room while my family is happily snowboarding- I know that 2026 is going to be better because that is the choice that I have made.”

Pink (Credit: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

She then went on to pass on more words to encourage her fans going into 2026, saying. “Let’s do better for ourselves and for others.”

You can read Pink’s full words over on Instagram. She did not clarify what this surgery means for her future as a live performer or how long she’ll be in recovery. Her next scheduled live performances are set for April 26-27 at GNP Seguros Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico.