Maggie Gyllenhaal Gives Rare Look At Teen Daughter At Awards Dinner

Maggie Gyllenhaal attended the 31st Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards with two dates: husband Peter Sarsgaard and daughter Ramona. It was a rare look at the couple’s 15-year-old daughter, who largely stays out of the spotlight. The couple also shares 9-year-old daughter Gloria. Ramona’s appearance at the awards show quickly made headlines due to how much she looks like Gyllenhaal.

Gyllenhaal’s Movie Won Big

The family was there in support of Gyllenhaal’s movie, The Lost Daughter, a psychological drama starring Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson. The movie follows the story of a woman who becomes obsessed with a mother and her daughter during a vacation. The film is Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut.

Gyllenhaal’s film was praised at the awards ceremony, picking up trophies for Best Screenplay, Best Feature, and Breakthrough Director. The actress took home all three awards. She also served as a producer on the project. Colman was also recognized, sharing the award for Outstanding Lead Performance with Frankie Faison.

Gyllenhaal Shouts Out Family Members

The actress mentioned her family in one of her acceptance speeches, saying, “I have so many things to say and so many people to thank, but for some reason I really want to thank my mother, who is a screenwriter. And the truth is I think we get along better when we’re talking about scripts than a lot of other things. And I also want to thank my daughter. Without whom—and my other daughter who’s at home with my brother and my mom right now—I never would have known how to write this script.”

(Getty Images)

Gyllenhaal also gave her husband a shout-out in another acceptance speech, saying, “There’s one other actor who I didn’t mention, who is my favorite.” Sarsgaard was one of the actors starring in the film.

“I just want to say, I’m talking about my husband,” Gyllenhaal continued. “There’s a whole tradition of women who are smart and hot and interesting and support their husbands. And there’s not all – here hasn’t been much opportunity for smart, hot, interesting men to support their wives. And my husband, I think is a…what do you call it? He’s a groundbreaker.” Gyllenhaal and Sarsgaard have been married since 2009.

In addition to the Gotham Awards, Gyllenhaal’s film is being praised by critics and hailed as a must-see movie. The Lost Daughter will hit theaters on December 17 and will be available to stream on Netflix on December 31.

