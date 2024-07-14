Magazine Editor Says Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sent Him Death Threats

Vibe Magazine’s former editor-in-chief, Danyel Smith, has accused Diddy of making threats against her life. Smith details the specifics of the troubling episode in an essay she wrote for the New York Times.

Smith alleges the Bad Boy founder of threatening to have her “dead in the trunk of a car.”

Diddy Made Threat Against Former VIBE Editor-in-Chief

Combs had a photoshoot with Vibe in 1997 to promote his album ‘No Way Out’ and was set to be placed on the cover of the magazine. Influenced by the poster for the movie Heaven Can Wait, he donned a white suit, wings, and a halo.

Smith alleges that Combs requested to see the photos prior to the issue’s release, which goes against the company’s policy. After informing the rap mogul of the policy, she recalls him raiding the publication’s offices with “two associates” in search of the photos. The situation escalated to the point where the former editor-in-chief had to be escorted out to ensure her safety.

Combs Made Gory Threat Against Smith

Smith continues in the essay illustrating a phone call that she had with Combs the following day. She alleges he made the unsettling warning, “I will see you dead in the trunk of a car,” despite her reaffirming the policies. Smith demanded that he take his comments back, but Diddy only doubled down saying, “I know where you are right now.”

“I had reason to fear for my life,” she reflects. “What happened was insidious. It broke my brain. I forgot the worst of it for 27 years.”

Smith’s recent allegations are just the latest in a series of legal troubles that have plagued Combs since November of last year.

Last November his former girlfriend and label artist Cassie filed a federal lawsuit against him.

The suit alleged that Combs was physically and sexually abusive to her throughout their relationship. Her complaint also alleged that Diddy’s abuse had no bounds. He is accused of beating her, forcing her to have sex with other men, and even raping her at her home in 2018.

Since Cassie’s complaint, a myriad of others have made similar accusations against the hip-hop star.