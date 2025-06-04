Lumineers’ Wesley Schultz ‘Devastated and Just in Shock’ After Sudden Death of Brother

Wesley Schultz, co-founder of the alternative folk band The Lumineers, recently announced the death of his brother.

“My little brother Sam died yesterday,” Schultz wrote on Instagram Thursday. “He was only 39, and leaves behind his awesome wife Lily and their two beautiful kids,” the 42-year-old continued.

“Sam really was my best friend and someone that always lifted up a room. I really admired him in so many ways, especially how damn funny he was — and always felt lucky that he was forever stuck with me as a brother.”

“Just devastated and in shock,” Wesley added. “And because people would wonder, as I would – all we know regarding his passing was that it was natural causes, meaning some sort of health emergency happened and he was found in his car, parked but still running – so I’m praying that it was painless and that he didn’t suffer.”

“Love you forever Sam,” the musician captioned the post.

The musician also shared a video of Sam giving a speech at Wes’s wedding, as well as a childhood video of the brothers sledding and several family photos over the years. One photo showed Sam and Wesley dressed as Game of Thrones characters for Halloween.

Wesley Schultz’s Bandmates Pay Tribute to His Late Brother, Sam

Meanwhile, Wesley Schultz’s The Lumineers bandmate Jeremiah Fraites shared a memory of Sam in the comments.

“’I’ll never forget when the 4 of us went sledding in Pennsylvania, going way too fast and one of us launching off a handmade jump, getting hurt and crying, and then running back up to do it all over again,” Fraites wrote.

The Lumineers’ fiddle player, Lauren Jacobson, also paid tribute to Sam in the comments.

“That Halloween was the best! Thank you for sharing your incredible and funny bro with us all. It was such a treat to be near him. Love you all so much,” she wrote.

“Like [Warren] Zevon said… I’ll keep him in my heart. And you, too, Wesley. Love you,” comedian Jeffrey Ross added.

The Lumineers are on their Automatic World Tour. The band includes Wesley and Jeremiah Fraites, who grew up together.