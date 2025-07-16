luke-bryan-has-recently-faced-health-issues

Although he’s on the go with his 2025 “Country Song Came On” tour, Luke Bryan says he is struggling with some health issues.

The American Idol judge took to the stage in Hershey, Pennsylvania, and revealed he was roughing it after performing his single “Kiss Tomorrow Goodbye.”

“My voice is kinda sucking tonight,” he stated to the crowd. “I’m gonna keep going though, I don’t give a f— what goes on!”

Following the declaration, Bryan performed other hit songs such as “Kick Up the Dust” and “What Makes You Country.”

He then took the time to reflect on his previous visits to central Pennsylvania. “I don’t know how many times I’ve been to this place,” the country music star shared. “But you guys show up every time, and thank you for showing up every time. I wanna thank y’all for selling this place out again.”

Bryan previously performed in Central Pennsylvania for his 2024 “Farm Tour” and

2023 for the “Country on Tour.” He also performed in Hershey in 2021 and 2019.

Luke Bryan Previously Canceled Multiple Performances Due to Health Obstacles

The Hershey performance came just weeks after Luke Bryan was forced to cancel his Dallas and Lafayette shows on June 20 and 21 due to health issues.

Bryan rescheduled both shows for September. The decision to reschedule the shows came just after Luke Bryan noticeably struggled during his June 19 show in Rogers, Arkansas.

He told the event’s crowd that he “cannot have” his voice in the venue for “some reason.” However, he continued on with the performance.

Bryan then pulled out of his appearance at the NEBRASKAland Days on June 27. “I’m really sorry to say I won’t be able to play this weekend’s shows due to continued illness,” he wrote on his social media accounts. “I’ve been hoping to rally, but my voice is just not there yet.”

I’m really sorry to say I won’t be able to play this weekend’s shows due to continued illness. I’ve been hoping to rally, but my voice is just not there yet.



Huge thanks to my buddy @ericchurch for stepping in last minute — and of course, putting on a kick ass show like he… — Luke Bryan (@lukebryan) June 25, 2025

Fellow country star Eric Church replaced Luke Bryan for the event. “Huge thanks to my buddy @ericchurch for stepping in last minute,” Bryan wrote. “And of course, putting on a kick a– show like he always does.”

He then added that sitting still is not what he does best, but he couldn’t wait to return to the stage soon.