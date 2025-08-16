‘Lucifer’ Star Aimee Garcia Models Pink String Swim Top

Lucifer alum Aimee Garcia recently took to social media to model a string bikini while channeling a fan favorite role.

On August 6, the 46-year-old actress treated her fans to a stunning Instagram selfie. Rocking a skimpy pink bikini top that showed off her toned abs and enviable curves, she paired the look with bold shades and a playful grin. Meanwhile, her sleek black hair cascaded effortlessly over her shoulders.

Howeever, the sizzling selfie seems to be something of a sideways audituon to reprise a character she played over a decade ago.

“Jamie Batista vibes,” Garcia teased in the caption to the shot.

Indeed, she played Jamie, the younger sister of Detective Angel Batista (David Zayas) on the Showtime drama Dexter from 2011–2013. She played a major part in the beloved titular serial killer’s life, often babysitting Dexter’s young son, Harrison.

Aimee Garcia and David Zayas accept the Special Achievement in Television award for “Dexter” onstage during the 2013 NCLR ALMA Awards. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NCLR)

While David Zayas has reprised his role of Detective Angel Batista in this year’s Dexter Resurrection, so far, Jamie hasn’t popped up.

Perhaps this sizzling selfie is intended to remind the powers that be that Garcia is ready and willing to pop up on the revival. It would only make sense that she appear at some point; she was such a formative influence for Dexter’s son (played by Jack Alcott), who appears as an adult and main character in the revival series.

Fans Buzz Over Aimee Garcia’s ‘Dexter’ Tease

Of course, in the comments section, fans more than got the hint.

“I hope we get to see you in resurrection,” one top comment read. “You should join the new season and say hi to Harrison,” a second fan suggested. Meanwhile, one fan seemed to think the post implied Garcia was set to reprise the role soon. “Oh, so you will be in the show,” they speculated in the comments.

However, many fans simply admired the view.

“Omg you’re so fine omg,” one wordsmith gushed. “You look incredible,” a second admirer added. “Good golly,” a third fan chimed in.

Is Aimee Garcia gearing up for a Dexter return, or was this just a fun tease? Only time will tell…