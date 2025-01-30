Luca Meixner, German Soccer Star, Found Dead at 22

German soccer player Luca Meixner has died at just 22 years old.

The young athlete was found dead in bed at his home just after Christmas. His club, SSV Reutlingen, shared a statement on his shocking death earlier this month.

“Last weekend we received the terrible news that our player Luca Meixner died unexpectedly on Friday, December 27th at the age of 22,” the statement read, in German.

“The entire SSV family is deeply saddened and stunned. His teammates, all committees and employees mourn with Luca’s bereaved family and our thoughts are with his family, friends and companions. We ask that the privacy of Luca’s family be respected during this difficult time.”

A cause of death has not yet been announced.

Meixner joined the club’s under-17 squad in 2017. He rose through the ranks, joining the first team in 2021. He was a starter, playing in 100 games for the club and scoring 6 goals.

The club shared a press release when the midfielder extended his contract for the 2024-25 season, noting his history with the team.

“I am very happy to be playing for SSV Reutlingen for another year, which has been my home for over 10 years,” Meixner said in the translated release. “Even as a youth, I learned in this club how important the right values ​​are for success. I hope that we can build on these values ​​again in the coming season and, with a lot of solidarity, hard work and the necessary team spirit, we can compete at the top.”

SSV Reutlingen have played in Oberliga Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany’s fifth tier, for the past nine seasons.

Luca Meixner Had Played for SSV Reutlingen Since 2017

Fellow clubs were quick to respond, offering their sympathies.

“SGV Freiberg mourns with you!” commented the fourth-tier team’s account. “Our thoughts are with him, his family, his friends and companions and wish them much strength during this difficult time. May he rest in peace🙏.”

SGM Bitzfeld-Schwabbach wrote “Rest in Peace” with a dove emoji, while FC Neulautern offered “Heartfelt Condolences.”





