‘Love On The Brain’ Spotlight: Romance In STEM Makes Our Brains AND Hearts Swell

Prepare to be utterly charmed by Ali Hazelwood’s latest romance Love On The Brain, which is her second full-length novel following the success of her first book The Love Hypothesis. The swoon-worthy book will hit stands on August 23, but we got our hot little fingers on an advance copy. We won’t be giving away the dirty details, but we think Bee and Levi might be an even better couple than TLH’s Olive and Adam.

All About ‘Love On The Brain’

STEM has never been so sexy, nor the scientific stakes so high, than in Ali Hazelwood’s newest romance Love On The Brain. Hazelwood’s own STEM background (she’s a neuroscientist, NBD) means she really knows what she’s talking about. That doesn’t mean she bogs the reader down with scientific theories that some of her readers (us, we’re talking about ourselves) might have trouble understanding.

RELATED: Woman’s Secret ‘Get Out’ Divorce Fund Sparks Debate About What Is Deceitful In A Marriage

Instead, you walk away from LOTB feeling a bit brainier than when you began the book. The book follows Bee Könnigswasser who scores the job of her dreams working with NASA down in Houston on a brand new brain-thingamajig for astronauts. While there, she has the “misfortune” of running into an old classmate, one Levi Ward.

Bee’s never quite forgiven Levi for how he treated her in grad school, and it’s clear that Levi’s never forgotten her. The two have to find a way to work together and make science that Bee’s idol Marie Curie can be proud of, but that’s hard to do when the chemistry between these two romantic leads is so far off the charts!

Ali Hazelwood Does It Again

Bee is funny and endearing, a heroine you can root for without coming across as the perfect ingenue. Levi is smart, sexy, and the perfect gentleman except for when it counts. Is it any wonder we have no choice but to stan this couple?

RELATED: Shop The 12 Most Registered Wedding Gift Items On Amazon

If you’re a fan of rivals-to-lovers tropes, this one is definitely for you. Bonus points if you’re a fan of cats who may or may not exist, love a misanthropic sidekick with a sense of humor that would make Parks And Rec’s April Ludgate blanche, and of course some spicy romantic flavor to wash it all down smoothly.

We thoroughly enjoyed Hazelwood’s latest book and think you will too. Pre-order Love On The Brain today or pick it up in stores August 23.

More Stories From Suggest