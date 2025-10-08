Louisiana Deputy Allegedly Shot Dead In Courthouse By Arrestee Who Reached For His Gun

One Louisiana deputy, Charles Riley, was tragically shot dead in a courthouse, allegedly by an arrestee who reached for his gun. A second officer, Captain Brett Stassi Jr., was wounded in the same incident.

According to the Louisiana State Police, the incident occurred on Monday, October 6. The suspect, 27-year-old Latrell Clark, was being booked for sexual assault by Captain Stassi. He was being assisted by Deputy Riley, who, alongside Stassi, is with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office.

However, after being informed he was under arrest, Clark allegedly attempted to grab one of the deputies’ guns. He had just been interviewed for his alleged crimes. Shots were fired at the Iberville Parish Courthouse in Plaquemine. The two deputies, as well as Clark, suffered gunshot wounds.

Deputy Charles Riley was transported to a local hospital. Shortly after, unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries. Stassi, who is the son of Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi, is currently in critical, albeit stable condition.

As per the LSP, Latrell Clark also succumbed to his gunshot wounds at a local hospital.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Shocking And Tragic

The courthouse shooting has shocked many in the force and in the community. Iberville Parish Deputy Ronnie Hebert told the Shreveport Times that this is the first time in his career that he has seen a fellow deputy shot and killed.

“We’re all just stunned and distraught; this just doesn’t happen here,” Hebert told the outlet. “I’ve been here 31 years, and its the first time I’ve ever been part of an investigation where one of our deputies was shot or killed.”

Sheriff Stassi shared a statement on Tuesday morning, expressing his gratitude for the “tremendous outpouring of support” following the shooting. He also shared his condolences with the Riley family, calling the 6-year veteran a hero. Then, Sheriff Stassi asked for prayers for his son.

“Our deputies are deeply hurting as we grieve the loss of one of our own and pray for another’s recovery,” he added. “Please continue to keep the men and women of the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts as they navigate this tragedy together.”

Governor Jeff Landry addressed the incident on X, saying, “Absolutely horrific news out of Iberville Parish tonight. Please join Sharon and me in praying for the deputy killed, for Deputy Stassi who is in stable condition, their families, and the entire Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office. The violence must end.”