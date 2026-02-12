Lou Ferrigno Jr. Shares Heartbreaking Update on Mom Carla

S.W.A.T. and 9-1-1 actor Lou Ferrigno Jr. shared a devastating social media post with an update on his mom’s health.

The 41-year-old, son of legendary bodybuilder and actor Lou Ferrigno and actress Carla Green Ferrigno, shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram on Jan. 31.

“Ushering me into this world, she showed me what it meant to be kind,” Ferigno Jr. wrote alongside a photo of his hand holding his mother’s. “She taught me how to love, she taught me how to feel, and she could’ve only hoped I’d turn out as such.”

“Well mama, you did better than you could have dreamed,” he continued. “I’m here with you now and here is where I will be, with you, every step of your journey out. Thank you for loving me. Thank you for everything. I will love you forever.”

In the comments section, fans rallied behind the actor after he shared the news of his mother’s ailing health.

“Accompanying my dying parent till the last breath is one of the hardest things I’ve done in my life. Sending thoughts, love, and prayers,” one thoughtful fan wrote.

“The way you honor her says everything about the love she gave you,” a second onlooker added.

“Sending you much comfort and love. It is an absolute privilege to care for a parent while they transition from this world to the next,” a third fan wrote.

Lou Ferrigno Jr. Shared a Special Tribute to His Mom on Her Birthday

Meanwhile, Ferrigno Jr. shares a close bond with his mother. A few years ago, he posted a heartfelt tribute to her on her birthday.

“Today is my mother’s birthday, and I thank God every day for the person that she’s been instrumental in helping me to become,” he began alongside a series of snaps of his mom on May 19, 2019. “My mother taught me how to love, how to persevere, and above all how to believe in myself even when times are tough.”

“She’s been my guiding light through the dark, my strength through the struggle, and my emotional compass through confusion,” he added. “I love you mama and wish you the world on your special day. I work every day to make you proud and will continue until my last breath. HAPPY BIRTHDAY from your Baby boy!!”

According to IMDb, Carla Ferrigno was born on May 24, 1949. She is an actress and manager known for her roles in Black Roses (1988), The Adventures of Hercules (1985), and The Seven Magnificent Gladiators (1983). She married Lou Ferrigno on May 30, 1980, and they have three children: Lou Jr., Brent, and Shanna.