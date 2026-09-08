Johnny Cash’s Daughter Roseanne Suffers ‘Medical Emergency’

Rosanne Cash has postponed three upcoming concert appearances after an unexpected medical emergency, her management team announced Monday.

Videos by Suggest

Cash, the 71-year-old eldest daughter of country music legend Johnny Cash, is recovering under doctors’ supervision. Her doctors have temporarily restricted her from traveling and performing, according to a statement from her management.

The announcement did not disclose the nature of Cash’s medical emergency or provide details about her condition. They also have not provided alternative dates just yet.

“Roseanne deeply regrets the cancellation and looks forward to rescheduling appearances,” the team concluded. They then provided an updated touring schedule, highlighting exactly which shows have been affected.

The health issue affects three concerts scheduled for this week. Cash was due to perform Tuesday, September 8, in Sheridan, Wyoming, followed by a September 9 appearance in Billings, Montana, and a September 10 performance in Bozeman, Montana.

The Rest Of Roseanne Cash’s Tour Is Still On

Cash remains scheduled to return to the stage September 19 in Jonesboro, Arkansas. Her touring schedule also includes performances in Europe in October, a concert at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium in November, and a few dates into January.

Cash most recently performed on August 30 at the Tanglewood Music Festival in Massachusetts. She has spent recent months touring with musician and longtime collaborator John Leventhal.

Her fans, though doubtlessly disappointed, are supportive of Joseanne Cash and wish her a speedy recovery.

“Sending healing thoughts your way,” wrote one.

“I’m sorry. I hope you recover quickly and fully. Your many admirers miss the joy you bring to us,” commented another.

“sending big wishes for recovery but most of all sending you all of the gratitude I have for your voice your words and your strength,” supported one more.

For now, Cash’s representatives have provided no further information about the medical emergency.

The singer and songwriter has built a successful career separate from her famous father’s legacy. She began recording in the 1970s and achieved a major breakthrough with her 1981 album Seven Year Ache.