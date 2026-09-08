Dolly Parton Account’s 1st Post Since Her Death Announcement Is an Incredible Quote

Dolly Parton is sending her fans love, even though she’s not here anymore. A week after the singer and philanthropist died at the age of 80, her official social media pages shared a quote that feels like a warm hug from beyond the grave.

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“I can see the light of a clear blue morning…everything’s gonna be alright, it’s gonna be okay,” the quote reads, using lyrics from her song “Light of a Clear Blue Morning.”

The responses on X are full of people opening up about their feelings since her death.

“Dolly, how am I supposed to find happiness in times like these? I’m trying my best to focus on the things in life, I truly am, but it’s so hard…. I can’t exist without her. She means everything to me,” one person wrote.

“I have Dolly🦋 tucked into a place in my heart so that she will always be a part of me. She has been such a joy in my life for as long as I can remember. I will Always love her. 💕”

“Oh Dear Dolly! It doesn’t seem like it’s going to be ok!😞This world is so sad without you! I hope you truly know how much we all love you! I pray you and Carl Dean are in each other’s arms and when we all pass, you are there to greet us with a hug and a smile!💗🥰🤟🏼🫶🏼,” another fan wrote.

Comments are similar over on Instagram.

“Ever since you passed I see more butterflies than ever. When I see them I say “hi Dolly!” Your spirit is expansive now in this hellish world. We miss you more than you ever would have expected. ❤️🦋🦋,” one fan wrote.

“She is smiling down on us; she left us knowing we would be ok. Her legacy lives on in us. Please treat it with kindness. 💖”

“We all have a real life angel now. I hope we all can be a fraction of the kind and loving person you were 🦋💫”