lorde-sheds-her-jacket-on-met-gala-red-carpet-to-unveil-revealing-look

Lorde stole the spotlight at the 2025 Met Gala on Monday, May 5, ditching her jacket to unveil a bold ensemble that looked straight out of a (very posh) hardware store.

Videos by Suggest

The 28-year-old dazzled in a striking silver Thom Browne ensemble, featuring a floating bandeau top reminiscent of strips of duct tape. The look was perfectly complemented by a matching silver suit jacket and a coordinating maxi skirt.

Footage of the singer, born Ella Yelich-O’Connor, unveiling the look was shared across social media. For part of her walk up the iconic Met steps, Lorde carried her suit jacket draped at her side.

Lorde completed her look with diamond accessories adorning her ears and wrists, paired with white shoes. Her hair was styled in a sleek braid, accented with silver details, as she confidently revealed her open-back ensemble.

Lorde attends the 2025 Met Gala, celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

The skirt also featured intricate laces running down the center of the back.

Lorde Takes to Instagram to Tease Her Met Gala Look

Meanwhile, the singer shared a video of her dress on Instagram, highlighting its details with her new single, “What Was That,” playing over the footage.

“Hide your forks,” she wrote alongside the clip.

Of course, Lorde’s over 11 million Instagram followers didn’t need a fork to eat up her Met Gala look.

“For forks sake u look unreal,” one fan gushed in the comments. “But you’ll need a fork for the way ur eating up that blue carpet,” another onlooker added. “u looked forkin amazing on that carpet,” yet another admirer chimed in.