Longtime Actress Ingrid van Bergen Has Died

The German film and television icon Ingrid van Bergen has died at the age of 94. The former star, once a glittering face of post-war cinema, was found deceased in her Lower Saxony home.

Born on 15 June 1931 in Danzig, she rose to fame in the 1950s and 1960s. The German people revered her as one of their best actresses. Her smoky voice and striking presence made her a standout in films such as the 1959 satire Rosen für den Staatsanwalt. She didn’t shy away from more daring roles, appearing in international productions alongside stars like Kirk Douglas.

Her life was not without turbulence. In 1977, van Bergen shot her lover and was subsequently convicted of manslaughter. It was one of the most sensational celebrity scandals in Germany at the time. She served several years in prison before being released on parole in the early 1980s. Despite the scandal, she gradually returned to acting, navigating a challenging path toward redemption in cinema and television.

Some decades later, van Bergen found renewed public affection when she participated in the reality show Ich bin ein Star – Holt mich hier raus! in 2009. At age 77, she won the competition, earning the title of “Dschungelkönigin” and becoming known to a new generation of viewers. Her remarkable comeback symbolised resilience and her enduring charisma.

A Relaxed Later Life

In recent years, van Bergen withdrew from the public eye.

She had become blind and was reportedly reliant on a wheelchair. She spent her last years living in Eyendorf, cared for by a longtime friend whom she had met during her prison term. On November 28, that friend found her lifeless in bed and confirmed that she had passed away peacefully in her home.

According to reports, she requested no formal funeral. Instead, she wished “disappear from the earth without a trace,” a final act in keeping with her later-life desire for privacy and simplicity.

Ingrid van Bergen’s life was marked by dazzling highs and dramatic lows. From early cinematic stardom to scandal and imprisonment, then revival on national television, and ultimately a quiet, dignified departure.