Logan Paul Announces Birth of First Baby With Fianceé Nina Agdal in Sweet Photos

On Sunday, pro wrestler and mogul Logan Paul and his fiancée, Nina Agdal, announced the arrival of their first child, a baby girl.

“Esmé Agdal Paul has entered the chat ✌🏼,” the duo captioned a carousel of images and video showing their bundle of joy on Instagram.

Nina Agdal and Logan Paul pose with their new baby for social media. (Image via Instagram / Logan Paul)

Of course, a cavalcade of friends and fellow influencers flooded the comments to wish the power couple’s baby well.

“Sign the contract, we want Esme on team Prime!” Paul’s energy drink brand, Prime, wrote in the comments. “Beautiful,” fitness influencer Bradley Martyn added. “So happy for you guys! 😍” YouTuber Roman Atwood gushed.

“She already has Nina’s eyes 😍 beautiful! Congratulations to the Agdal Paul family ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” actress Amanda Cerny chimed in.

Hey, even an actual family member noted the birth!

“’I’m looking forward to being a grandpa to this soon to be savage young lady!!” Logan’s proud papa, Greg Paul, wrote.

Fans Gush Over Logan Paul’s Latest Social Media Offering (His Baby)

Meanwhile, regular ol’ fans also gushed over the fruit of Paul’s loins.

“Esme’ is absolutely gorgeous!! You two couldn’t of made a prettier baby! She a baby not alien like most! Lol 😍😍,” one fan wrote. “Congrats she’s so pretty 🎉😍🥹🎊❤️,” a second fan added.

Of course, the couple used social media to announce the pregnancy. (Image via Instagram / Logan Paul)

Paul, one of YouTube’s most prominent personalities, has capitalized on his online fame and 23.6 million subscribers by launching Prime, a successful and controversial energy drink that contains six times the caffeine of a can of Coca-Cola. In addition to his YouTube career, he has also made a name for himself in WWE, capturing the US title in June 2023.

The professional wrestler also recently launched a Lunchables competitor alongside fellow YouTuber Mr. Beast (imagine reading that five years ago). The meal kit, called Lunchly, brings together all of their food products into a single meal designed specifically for their young fan base.

Logan Paul and his baby momma started dating in 2022. (Image via Instagram / Logan Paul)

In June 2023, Paul and Danish model Agdal announced their engagement. Just a month prior, in April, they shared the exciting news of expecting their first child.