lizzo-wears-daring-cutout-outfit-ahead-of-coachella

Hoechella is upon us.

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Lizzo gave fans a sneak peek of her Coachella 2026 look, and let’s just say it leaves little to the imagination.

The “Good As Hell” singer shared a revealing video before Coachella 2026, documenting the start of her trip to the Greater Palm Springs area for the two-weekend festival.

In the video, posted to Instagram on April 10, Lizzo’s car rolls to a stop before she lowers her shades to reveal a pink-detailed private jet. As she steps out, she dramatically removes a black leather jacket, the wind catching her hair, to reveal a fitted black tee and a whole lot of confidence.

Her black cutout leggings—undoubtedly the star of the show—featured a glittery sheen and daring cutouts at her hips, crotch, and delicious derrière.

The footage, set to her new banger “Don’t Make Me Love U,” then shows Lizzo strutting down a baby-pink carpet—emblazoned with the words “unapologetically hot”—and up the stairs into her private jet. As she ascends, she gives viewers an eyeful of her mesh black underwear, turning back to toss her blonde locks over her shoulder with a triumphant smile before disappearing into the plane.

“HOECHELLA HAS BEGUN 🍑,” the 37-year-old wrote alongside the clip.

Lizzo Fans React to Her Coachella Outfit Tease

Of course, Lizzo’s fans flocked to the comments to thirst over the sinfully sexy outfit tease.

“The EPITOME of a QUEEN,” one top comment read. “Man, I just cried in Winn Dixie,” another onlooker wrote. “Damn woman. The universe is my shepherd, and it knows what I want,” another fan gushed.

Lizzo performs at the Sahara Tent during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

Meanwhile, Coachella 2026 runs for two weekends: April 10–12 and April 17–19. This year’s lineup is a who’s who of music, featuring headliners like Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and Karol G. They’ll be joined by a diverse mix of artists, including The Strokes, Iggy Pop, Addison Rae, and Sexyy Red, ensuring there’s a vibe for every festival-goer.